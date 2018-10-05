Man charged over armed affray in Farley Hill

A 28-year-old man has been charged over an affray in Luton in which a gun is believed to have been used.

Dale Turney, of Shenley Road, Bletchley, has been charged with affray and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was remanded in custody this morning (Friday) after appealing at Luton Magistrates’ Court, and will appear at Luton Crown Court on 5 November.

The affray took place in Rockley Road, Farley Hill, in August and is believed to have involved a firearm.

Bedfordshire Police is appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact them on 101 or use the online report tool, quoting Op Greenhill.