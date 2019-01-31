Man charged over Luton ram raid

A man has been charged over a ram raid in Luton on Tuesday.

Damien Brown, 34, of Heathcroft Gardens, Walthamstow, has been charged with a number of offences including two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, burglary, dangerous driving, criminal damage, failing to stop when directed and driving without insurance.

Bedfordshire Police was called at around 2.15am to reports of a ram raid in Stanley Street, Luton.

Officers were on scene within four minutes of the call being made.

Two other men arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.