A 37-year-old man has been charged following a collision between a car and a lorry on the M1 at around 11am yesterday (Monday), which has left a man with life threatening injuries.

Pavel Slabej, of Slovakia, was charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Slabej has been remanded into custody pending a court appearance on 8 April.

Yesterday’s collision caused the M1 to close in both directions between junctions 12 and 13, causing severe delays for motorists.