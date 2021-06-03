Man charged with dangerous driving and attacking police officer near Luton school
Police were out in force in Luton on Saturday night after a man allegedly drove dangerously and attacked a police officer.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 4:48 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 5:50 pm
A large number of police vehicles were spotted on Dunstable Road (A505) between Challney High School for Boys and the Travelodge.
A Beds Police spokesman said: "Officers were made aware of dangerous driving in Luton on Saturday, May 29, at 10.20pm and a vehicle was stopped in Dunstable Road.
"One man was arrested and later charged with assaulting an officer and driving offences."