Man charged with GBH after Sandy collision left police officer with broken leg

A man has been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent after a vehicle collided with a police officer and left her with a broken leg.

Jack Mitchell, 19, of Kingsmoor Road, Harlow, Essex, was charged yesterday (Sunday) with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist or prevent arrest and dangerous driving.

The incident took place in Sandy on April 24.

In addition, he was also charged with the same two offences in relation to a separate incident in Essex on April 26.

Mitchell has been remanded ahead of a future court appearance.