A 64-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident where a fake explosive device was used to threaten staff in a Luton bank.

Ion Craciunescu, from Romania, has been charged with robbery in connection with the incident at the Co-Operative Bank in Alma Street, on December 7.

He was arrested by British Transport Police officers at Manchester Piccadilly Station on Tuesday (January 8) and is due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday).