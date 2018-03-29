Man critical after stabbing in Luton this morning

A man is in a critical condition after he was stabbed in Luton this morning.

At around 8.25am, officers were called to reports that a man had been stabbed near a block of flats in St Saviour’s Crescent, off Russell Street.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital where he is currently in a critical condition.

An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for anyone who has information to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Janine Graham said: “We recognise this is a shocking incident for the community and we have a number of officers carrying out high visibility patrols in the area today to talk to local residents around any concerns they may have.

“We’re currently carrying out a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this incident and we’re also urging anyone with information to contact us to help us establish the circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police via its online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting Operation Falconer.