Man dies after multi-vehicle collision in Luton

A man has died following a collision in Hatters Way, Luton, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Reports of a collision involving four vehicles, comprising three cars and a van, were received at around 2am, with emergency services attending.

One man was sadly pronounced dead.

Sergeant Keith Evans, investigating, said: “Our investigation into the details surrounding the collision is ongoing and we would urge any witnesses of the incident to come forward.”

Anyone who saw the collision or who has information that could help officers’ enquiries is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police via its online reporting centre, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Bowline.