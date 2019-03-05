Man fighting for his life after he was stabbed ‘several times’ in Luton street

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed several times during an attack in Luton.

The incident happened at around 10:20pm on the evening of Sunday, March 3, on Sherwood Road after a fight between a group of men.

Sherwood Road

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds and a head injury.

Detective Inspector Mark Pugh, investigating, said: “We are appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident, especially anyone who has any video footage on their phone, which could help us track down the culprits.

“This was a nasty attack in the middle of a residential street that has left a man fighting for his life and we are determined to do all we can to find those responsible.”

If you have information or video footage that could help police with their enquiries then please contact Detective Inspector Pugh on 101 or visit the force’s online reporting centre quoting reference 423 of 3 March.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.