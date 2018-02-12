Man from Luton charged for racial abuse

A man from Luton has been charged with racial abuse, criminal damage and assault, in relation to an incident in Dallow Road, Luton, on Wednesday.

Gulam Choudhury, 27, of Carlton Crescent, was charged on Sunday with the following:

> One count of using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of/ provoke unlawful violence

> One count of racially / religiously aggravated fear/ provocation of violence by words/ writing

> Two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000

> Two counts of racially / religiously aggravated criminal damage

> One count of assault by beating

> One count of racially / religiously aggravated common assault/ beating

He has been bailed pending a court appearance at Luton Crown Court on 8 March.