Man guilty of historic child abuse

A man has been found guilty of two counts of child sexual abuse dating back ten years after a trial at Luton Crown Court.

Faisal Ahmed, 42, of Maple Road West, Luton, appeared at Luton Crown Court on Friday (6 April) where he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child.

In 2006 Ahmed began grooming his victim, then aged just 15, after he met her at a local leisure centre. He would buy her alcohol or cigarettes, as well as giving her a new phone, before getting her drunk and having sex with her.

Ahmed continued exploiting the girl, including taking her on a shopping trip before forcing her to engage in more sexual activity.

DS Sandra Wharton said: “This was a clear case of child sexual exploitation. Ahmed took advantage of the vulnerability of his victim, plying her with gifts and alcohol and manipulating her into having sex with him, despite knowing how young she was.

“We will not tolerate any form of child sexual abuse and we’re pleased that despite the length of time since the offences took place, we have managed to secure a conviction against Ahmed.

“We hope this will give other people the confidence to come forward and report abuse, no matter how long ago it may have taken place.

“We work closely with all of our partner agencies to protect young people from sexual exploitation and are continuing to raise awareness of this very important issue.”

Ahmed has been remanded ahead of sentencing on 4 May.

To report child sexual abuse or exploitation contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, via 0800 555 111.