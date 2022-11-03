Man in his 50s killed in collision involving car and lorry on the A6 near Luton

Police are appealing for information

A man in his 50s has died in a collision involving a car and an HGV between Luton and Barton-le-Clay.

Emergency services were called to the A6 at around 11.30am on November 1, but the driver of the car was pronounced dead. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Specialist officers are supporting the family of the man that died.

Sergeant Timothy Davies of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, investigating, said: “This is a tragic incident and as always, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the victim. At this stage, it is vital that we establish what led to this fatal collision.

“We would like to appeal to anyone that was travelling in either direction of the A6 between Luton and Barton Le Clay, to share any information that could support our investigation. Equally, if anyone travelling this route at the time of the incident has any dash cam footage that could shed some light on the circumstances in the lead up to the collision, we would like to speak to you.”