A man was injured after a motorbike and car crashed in Luton, causing a fire.

Firefighters from Dunstable were called out to a road traffic collision on Hatters Way at 4.12pm on Thursday (May 23).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "One 26-year-old male casualty was treated by the ambulance service. Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish a small fire. The scene was left with the police."

