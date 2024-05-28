Man injured after car and motorbike crash in Luton

By Jo Robinson
Published 28th May 2024, 15:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man was injured after a motorbike and car crashed in Luton, causing a fire.

Firefighters from Dunstable were called out to a road traffic collision on Hatters Way at 4.12pm on Thursday (May 23).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "One 26-year-old male casualty was treated by the ambulance service. Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish a small fire. The scene was left with the police."

Luton Today has contacted Bedfordshire Police for an update.

Related topics:LutonDunstableBedfordshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.