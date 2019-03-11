Man knocked unconscious by intruders during Luton burglary

A Luton man was knocked unconscious by intruders in his home in the early hours of the morning.

Police are investigating the break-in at Julius Gardens in Marsh Farm last Tuesday, March 5.

At around 3.50am, the victim was woken up by a noise on the ground floor of his home. He walked down to check and saw a man standing in his living room, before he was hit on the head by the second offender.

He fell to the floor and when he came around, the offenders had fled.

Nothing appears to have been taken.

DC Kevin Howes, investigating, said: “This was a disturbing robbery which left the victim understandably shaken. Burglary is an upsetting crime as everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who have witnessed anything suspicious in this neighbourhood.”

Anyone with information about this break in is asked to contact DC Howes by calling 101 or through online reporting centre and quoting reference number 40/12959/19.

Alternatively you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.