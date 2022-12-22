A man who was stabbed multiple times in a vicious attack remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police and paramedics were called to the incident in Ruthin Close, Luton, shortly before 9pm last night.

Advertisement

The victim, in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he is being treated.

Police area appealing for information following a stabbing in Luton

Police will remain in the area throughout the day carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance to residents.

Detective Inspector James Day, said: “This vicious attack has left the victim with injuries he will carry with him for the rest of his life.

Advertisement

“Anyone capable of inflicting this kind of mindless violence needs to be taken off the streets.

“If you were in the area at the time, saw anything or have any other information please call police or Crimestoppers .”

Advertisement

> Contact Beds Police via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101. Please quote reference 338 of yesterday.