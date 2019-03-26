Man pleads guilty to gun crimes in Lewsey Farm

A Luton man has pleaded guilty to gun crimes after being arrested in Lewsey Farm last month.

Malcolm Mangawa, 18, of Verde Close, appeared in court on Friday (22 March) and pleaded guilty to three firearms offences. He has been remanded ahead of sentencing on May 30.

On February 19, police were called to reports of a man carrying a gun getting into a car. Armed response officers managed to track down the vehicle in St Dominic’s Square.

Officers questioned Mangawa and he hesitantly admitted to possession of a firearm. He was searched and a viable Glock style pistol was found in his pocket.

The gun was examined by a specialist and live rounds of ammunition were found in the pistol’s magazine.

Additionally, Mangawa was charged with possession of long rifle ammunition, which was recovered in a vehicle found abandoned after it drove off from police in August last year.

The occupant of the vehicle ran away, but Mangawa’s fingerprints were found on a bag containing the ammunition.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition relating to the incident in February. He has also pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition relating to the last year’s incident.

DC Ian Williams said: “This was swift police action which resulted in immediate detention of Mangawa and recovery of a firearm.

“Upon examination of the gun it has been found to be viable and ready to shoot at any time. This pistol could have been used to harm others, either on purpose or by accident.

“I would like to commend the member of the public for their bravery in reporting their suspicion to the police immediately as their action led us to the offender and recovering a dangerous weapon.

“Mangawa’s fingerprints were also found on ammunition recovered in police action last year. This shows that although he managed to avoid capture before, we still managed to link him to the previous offences and he will now have to answer for his crimes.

“The gun and the ammunition are now off the streets and unable to do any damage in our communities.”

If you suspect someone is in possession of a firearm call the police immediately on 999.