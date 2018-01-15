Man punched and threatened with metal bar in Luton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was punched, robbed and threatened with a metal bar in Luton last week.

The incident took place on Wednesday, January 10, between 12.45pm and 1.15pm.

While walking in Stuart Street, the victim was approached by a man outside the Magistrates’ Court. After punching the victim and threatening him with a metal bar, the offender made off with an amount of cash.

The offender is described as black, around 5’8’’ tall, with medium length dark hair and a dark beard. He is thought to have been wearing a yellow jacket.

PC Thomas Mahendran said: “This was a brazen attack in broad daylight which happened on a busy Luton street. We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference C/1610/2018. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.