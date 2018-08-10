Man pushed against railings and threatened with knife near busy Luton road

A victim was pushed against railings and threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery near a busy Luton road.

The victim was walking alongside New Bedford Road at approximately 7.30am last Friday (August 3), near the junction with Cromwell Hill, when two offenders approached him from behind.

The offenders pinned the victim to the railing, demanded his money and threatened him with a knife. The offenders left empty handed as the victim didn’t have any valuables on him.

The first offender is described as a white woman in her twenties, with brown hair in a ponytail and a bottom lip piercing. She was described wearing a red baseball cap.

The second offender is described as a white man, also in his twenties, muscular and with short brown hair.

Detective Constable Richard Marshall, investigating, said: “This incident happened in a busy road in Luton at a time of day when many people would have been heading to work and we are keen to speak to anyone who have witnessed it.

“If you have any information please contact us, as you may have vital information that can help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch through the online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/16811/18.

Alternatively you can contact the Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

If you have been affected by crime, the Signpost Hub offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, whether it has been reported to police or not and irrespective of where and when the crime occurred.

Contact 0800 028 2887 or visit www.signpostforbedfordshire.com for further information.