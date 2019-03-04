Man remains in hospital after he was attacked in Luton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was left with serious injuries following an attack in Luton.

A man in his 40s from Hertfordshire was found lying in the street in Grove Road, Luton, at around 2.15pm on Wednesday, February 27.

Grove Road, Luton. Photo from Google Maps

He had suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s in a critical condition. He remains in hospital but is now in a stable condition.

DI Mark Pugh, investigating, said: “This appears to have been a nasty attack in broad daylight which has left the victim with significant injuries.

“The man was found in a residential area and there may be people in the vicinity who witnessed the attack or events that led up to it.

“We are doing all we can to catch those responsible and would urge anyone with information about the incident, who was in the area and saw or heard anything to please get in touch and help us with our enquiries.

“People can also report information anonymously if they would prefer to do so.”

If you have information that could help police call 101 or visit the force’s online reporting centre.