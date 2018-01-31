Man’s daring escape from machete-wielding intruders in Luton

A Luton man was injured escaping through a window after machete-wielding intruders broke into his home last week.

The shocking incident took place in Brantwood Road at around 9.15pm on Friday, January 26.

The man was at home when three masked men broke into the house through the front door.

One of the men was carrying a machete which caused the occupant to jump out through a window, which left him injured and badly shaken.

The men then searched the house but nothing was taken.

DC Jason Wheeler said: “This was a traumatic incident, which left the victim understandably very upset and we are keen to trace those responsible.

“CCTV footage is being reviewed along with forensic evidence taken from the scene, and we are urging anyone who may have any information which could assist us to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Wheeler on 101 quoting crime reference number C/4074/2018.

You can also report information online or alternatively you can contac Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.