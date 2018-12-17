Man stabbed by masked gang in Luton

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed by masked gang in Luton on Saturday night.

At around 11.50pm a man was approached by three people wearing masks on Upwell road.

Two of them surrounded the victim and he was stabbed in the lower stomach/back with a knife, the third brandished another knife and then all three made off in the direction of Yeovil Road.

Detective Constable Hasan Balic, investigating, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at that time and has any information to help us establish who these people are.

“This was a traumatic incident for the victim, who has significant injuries and is currently in hospital in a critical condition. We do not tolerate knife crime in our county and are determined to find those responsible.”

If you have any information about the stabbing, call police on 101 quoting incident 40/44385/18. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.