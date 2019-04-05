Man stabbed in Leagrave by masked gang ‘demanding to know where he was from’

A man was stabbed in Leagrave yesterday evening in a vicious, unprovoked attack by a gang of thugs on bikes.

At around 9.30pm, the victim was walking along Marsh Road when he was approached from behind by three men on bikes all wearing balaclavas, who demanded to know where he was from.

The victim was stabbed on Marsh Road and fled to McDonald's (left)

He was then stabbed in the arm and abdomen with an unknown implement, but he managed to run to McDonald’s.

They followed him for a short while before making off on their bikes towards Bramingham Road.

The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries, which aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

DC Ben Stone, investigating said: “This was an unprovoked attack that took place in quite a busy area. We are determined to do all we can to find these men responsible for such a violent attack.”

If you have information that could help police with their enquiries then please contact DC Stone on 101 or visit the force’s online reporting centre quoting reference 40/19492/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.