Man taken to hospital after three car collision in Luton

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a collision involving three cars in Wheatfield Road, Luton, on Friday.

Officers were called at around 4.25pm to reports of a collision, the driver of one of the vehicles, a silver Vauxhall Astra, fled the scene. One man was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further treatment.

Wheatfield Road, Luton. Photo from Google Maps

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “The road was not blocked as a result of the collision, but police officers and the ambulance attended.

“An investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 293 of 5 April.”