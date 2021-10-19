Man throwing glass bottles arrested after three-hour stand off with police at Lidl store in Luton

Bedfordshire Police, fire and ambulance services were out in force on Monday night about an incident in the Lidl store in Bury Park sparked a three-hour stand-off.

A police spokesman said: "Shortly after 8.45pm yesterday (Monday), Bedfordshire Police received numerous calls from members of the public reporting a man throwing glass bottles of alcohol in Lidl supermarket in Francis Street, Luton.

"Officers and fire service colleagues attended to help ensure the safety of staff and customers at the store and Francis Street was temporarily closed. A large emergency service presence was required in order to reduce any wider risk.

A man was finally arrested at the scene