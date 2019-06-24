Man trapped and seriously injured when wall in Luton building collapses

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating after a man was trapped and seriously injured when a wall collapsed inside a Luton property.

The incident happened on June 12 at around 3pm in a building in Grange Avenue, as neighbours were shocked to see the fire, police, and ambulance services rush to their street.

The scene after the emergency services left. Credit: Ian Darwood.

A wall had collapsed in the building, leaving a man trapped and seriously injured, and an air ambulance was called to take the patient to Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge.

It is understood that renovation works were being carried out inside the property, which has been given the nickname 'The Grange' by local residents.

Eyewitness Ian Darwood, claims: "It must have gone on for about three hours. The fire brigade was there to help with the rescue, the ambulance came down, the police, and when I looked up there was a helicopter there [an air ambulance].

"Inside, something must have collapsed. The fire brigade were helping to clear the entrance and one bloke was brought out on a stretcher. He was wired up and it looked like he was on a life support machine.

"There was police tape there and a policeman outside the door on the first night (June 12/13).

"There's been work going on to the inside of the property for a while. I think it was one of the workmen who was on the stretcher."

A Luton Borough Council spokesman, said: "The council was alerted to a serious incident on June 12 and an officer attended to assess the safety of the collapsed wall.

"As the incident related to the construction industry, details were passed to the Health and Safety Executive, which has responsibility to deal with such matters."

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman, said: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to rescue a man who was trapped in a collapsed building on June 12.

"Having received an emergency call just before 3pm, two fire engines and two specialist rescue units were sent to Grange Avenue in Luton, where an internal wall in a building under renovation had partially collapsed.

"Working alongside ambulance and police, crews assisted in removing the debris and rescuing the casualty, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

"A structural engineer was requested from Luton Borough Council and the scene was left in the hands of the police just after 4pm.

"This was a tough incident, in very challenging circumstances and 999 crews worked very well together to get the best care as quickly as they could to the casualty.”

An Essex and Herts Air Ambulance spokesman, said: "On June 12, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was tasked to assist EEAST, Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service with a male patient fall in Luton.

"We landed approximately one mile from the scene.

"Teams worked together on scene to optimise patient outcome. The patient was transferred to a major trauma centre for ongoing treatment."

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokeswoman, said: "We were called at 2.35pm on June 12 with reports of a person with traumatic injuries in Grange Avenue, Luton.

"We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), ambulance officer, rapid response vehicle, ambulance and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"One man was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital by air ambulance in a serious condition."

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: "We were called shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, June 12, to reports of a man having been injured in a property in Grange Avenue, Luton.

"Emergency services attended and a man was treated for serious injuries, but the matter is now with the Health and Safety Executive for investigation."