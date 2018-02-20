MAN V FAT Football is back in Luton

MAN V FAT Football is encouraging men who love football and want to lose weight to sign up to the fourth season of the competition.

The fourteen-week league with teams of ten playing thirty minutes each week returns to Luton on Monday, March 19.

The aim of MAN V FAT Football is for players to lose weight and have fun playing the game, points are won for the amount of weight lost and additional points are awarded for winning games.

The games will be played at Lea Manor Recreation Centre, Northwell Drive, in Luton, from 7.30pm till 9.30pm.

Dom Woollard, of Luton, has lost nearly 15 per cent of his body weight since joining the league.

He said: “I lost three stone - almost 15 per cent of my bodyweight last season over the 12 weeks and by the end of it, it had changed my lifestyle because I have worked to make sure I am maximising it every week on the scales here.”

Registration is on Monday, March 12, from 7.30pm till 9.30 pm at Lea Manor and must be attended to sign up.