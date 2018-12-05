Man V Fat football scores life changes in Luton

Players from Luton’s MAN v FAT Football league are celebrating weight loss goals.

The FA-endorsed football league, which is exclusively for overweight and obese men has been running at Lea Manor Recreation Centre, with its last recruits losing a whopping 1,463lbs - equivalent to losing Hatters player James Collins eight times!

Player Chris Plummer, who has lost 45lbs since joining the league, said : “I’ve always been on the large size, but after seeing pictures of myself on holiday I was shocked and realised I needed to do something.

“I needed help to lose weight and MAN v FAT looked good. Everyone is so supportive and there’s a lot of friendly banter - it’s a lot of fun.”

Players weigh in before their six-a- side game and the team’s weight loss creates bonus goals that are added to the pitch goals.

A new season has now started. To join, visit: www.manvfatfootball.org.