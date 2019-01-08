Man who fled the country after violent burglary in Luton jailed for 15 years

A man who fled the country after taking part in a violent burglary in Luton in 2012 has been jailed for 15 years.

Ali Adorus, 36, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday, January 8, for his part in the burglary that left two men with life-threatening injuries.

Ali Adorus

On 31 January 2012, Adorus was one of four men who broke into a house before embarking upon a violent attack against the two men inside.

One man was tied up before being repeatedly stabbed, while the other man was also stabbed before having a sawn off shot gun held to his head.

Fortunately he was able to push the gun away from him and it was instead fired at the ceiling and wall.

After stealing more than £1,000 in cash, the offenders fled in a van which was recovered five days later in a residential street in London.

The vehicle was searched and a number of items were found containing traces of blood and DNA, which was subsequently forensically linked to Adorus.

Before he could be arrested, Adorus fled the country to Ethiopia in February 2012.

Five and a half years later, Adorus returned to the UK and was immediately arrested and charged, before pleading guilty to aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm at Luton Crown Court in July 2018.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated burglary, and five years in prison for possession of a firearm with intent to cause distress.

Detective Sergeant David Taylor, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a horrendous attack on two innocent men, and although this cannot make up for the actions inflicted on them, we hope that Adorus being brought to justice is of some comfort to them.

“We’re pleased with the substantial sentence that has been issued, which reflects the severity of the violence used during the burglary.

“This case demonstrates how we will never give up in the pursuit of offenders, and will work closely with law enforcement colleagues both in the UK and across the world to identify, locate and ultimately bring to justice, those involved in serious criminality.”

During the sentencing, His Honour Judge Bright commented: “This was a well-planned and targeted joint enterprise in which you and each of the other members of your group played a significant part.

“Even though you may not have been party yourself to the extreme violence… you bear responsibility for the actions of your three confederates and in particular for the horrific injuries perpetrated upon those two unfortunate men.”