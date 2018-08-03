Mandip Mudhar Memorial Foundation wins award as its Luton football tournament approaches

A Luton foundation was honoured to receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which recognised years of hard work spent raising awareness about organ donation in BAME communities.

This summer, The Mandip Mudhar Memorial Foundation (MMMF) was one of four Bedfordshire charities to receive the honour, the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the UK.

Bobby Mudhar with HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis.

MMMF has been highlighting the importance of organ donation within the South Asian community through numerous events, including an annual charity football tournament held in memory of Mandip Mudhar, who died in a road traffic accident.

Mandip’s brother, Bobby, who created the Foundation in 2001 after Mandip’s death, said: “We are totally overwhelmed. It’s years of hard work and it means so much, especially because we are run 100 per cent by volunteers; everyone who goes out and talks about organ donation does it because they are into it, in terms of what the foundation aims to achieve.

“This is a massive thank you and an appreciation of all their work.

“I think Mandip would be proud – our family motto is ‘positivity out of tragedy’.

A special cake to mark the occasion.

“Part of that was donating his organs and that is what has helped the family.”

Bobby is encouraging residents to let their families know about their wishes for organ donation, as it can help save lives; Mandip’s heart was received by a middle-aged man and his kidneys went to patients on dialysis – a young mother and a 14 year old girl.

The foundation also supports local charities, the proceeds of this weekend’s Mandip Mudhar Memorial Football Tournament going to the Luton Foodbank.

The match is being held at PlayFootball.Net, St Thomas’s Road, this Saturday (August 4) from 9.30am until 3pm.

There will be a five-a-side tournament on the Astroturf (eight max in a squad) and entry is £70 per team. There will be a bouncy castle, football coaching and face painting for children.

To enter, email bobby@mmmf.org.uk or call Bobby on 07979 798528.