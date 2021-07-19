Man's sudden death in Luton hotel treated as 'non-suspicious' by police

Emergency services were called to the Travelodge on Dunstable Road, Luton shortly after 2.30pm on Friday, July 16.

Once there, a 61-year-old man - believed to be working as a contractor in the area - was pronounced dead.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at around 2.35pm on Friday to a report of the sudden death of a man in his 60s at the Travelodge in Dunstable Road, Luton.

The Travelodge on Dunstable Road, Luton

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner."

A Travelodge spokesman added: ‘‘We can confirm that the emergency services were called to our Luton hotel, in regards to the welfare of a guest staying at the hotel.