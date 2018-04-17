Marathon effort to raise money for Luton and Dunstable University Hospital

Four people will be taking on the London Marathon on Sunday to raise money for the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (L&D) Charitable Fund.

Jon Reep, Tash and Elliott Stern and Giles Horridge will be taking on the 26-mile run across the capital and raising money for the hospital following the care either they or a relative received at the hospital.

Giles Horridge

Jon will be running the marathon to support the children’s unit as recognition for the care the staff gave to his son. To make a donation visit: https://tinyurl.com/ycgmzpv7.

Elliott and Tash will take on the challenge together supporting three charities, they will donate a portion of the money to the hospital after their nephew, Jack, was born at 24 weeks, weighing just 1lb 9oz. The nurses and doctors in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit worked to support Jack and he is now a healthy five-year-old. To make a donation visit: https://tinyurl.com/yag54ckw.

Giles is running to raise money three charities, one of them is the children’s ward, as a way of saying thank you after they cared for his child. To make a donation visit: https://tinyurl.com/y9o95erb.

Simon Linnett, L&D chairman, said: “On behalf of the Trust, I would like to thank Jon, Elliot, Tash and Giles for their hard work and dedication.

Elliott and Tash Stern

“Taking on such a huge physical challenge is an outstanding achievement and I am thrilled that they have chosen to support us by donating proceeds to the Trust’s charitable fund.

“It’s always amazing to hear personal stories of how our staff have made such a positive impact on so many lives, and these donations will help us improve on delivering the best patient experience and high quality of care possible.”