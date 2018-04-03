Market is streets ahead!

Luton’s St George’s Square came alive as it hosted the four-day International Street Market.

The outdoor marketplace included a showcase of food, drink and handcrafted products, such as fine Baltic Amber jewellery, dreamcatchers, Spanish tapas, churros and organic custom clothing and accessories.

Shoppers at the International Street Market in Luton

The event was funded by Luton Business Improvement District (BID) as part of their commitment to making the town centre more attractive and appealing for visitors and workers.

The BID’s partner, Market Place Europe, was also instrumental in organising stallholders to attend.

Vic Hibbert, 61, from Round Green, won a £50 Market Place Europe voucher to spend at the International Street Market, after winning a BID competition on Facebook.

He said: “I was delighted to see stallholders from France, Spain, Italy and other countries.

“It was a fantastic idea and I do hope Luton BID make it a regular event so that it can grow each year.”

Luton BID director Stuart Sadler, said: “We have a fabulous variety of shops and businesses in Luton town centre and of course our very own indoor market which is packed with quirky, independent traders.

“The BID’s outdoor street market was all about adding to the shopping experience, and giving people more reasons to spend longer in our town centre. We have had some really positive feedback from people who attended and are thrilled with how it all went.”