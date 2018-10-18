Marking 100 years of the Royal Air Force at The Mall Luton

To celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the Royal Air Force, The Mall Luton will be holding a special Remembrance Day event next weekend to launch their 2018 Poppy Appeal.

A British Royal Air Force fighter aircraft, the Supermarine Spitfire, will be on display throughout the weekend in Central Square.

Poppies at The Mall Luton

Lytham St Annes’ Spitfire Ground Display Team have restored a full size replica Spitfire Mark IX to help educate the public on the realities of fighting in the RAF during the Second World War.

The cockpit of the spitfire will be open for viewing and photos between 11am and 2pm each day, for a £5 donation.

A number of organisations will be attending The Poppy Appeal launch including the 4th Stopsley Rainbows and Brownies who will be collecting for the Royal British Legion by creating a giant poppy out of £1 coins.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, says: “We are thrilled to be welcoming the iconic Royal Aircraft Spitfire to The Mall Luton, launching our annual Poppy Appeal.

“The Poppy Appeal is always a special part of our Mall Cares calendar, but an even more significant one this year with the Centenary anniversary.”

The Mall Luton will also be opening their annual Poppy pop up shop in the town centre, in partnership with the local Royal British Legion team, last year they raised over £23,000.

Bespoke Spitfire team merchandise will be available to buy throughout the Poppy Appeal weekend, with all proceeds going towards the Lytham St Annes’ Spitfire Ground Display Team flying aircraft programme.