Maths duo’s mission to make numbers fun with new book ‘10 Seconds to Child Genius’

Two passionate authors - one an OAP and one a young teen - are determined to show a generation of Luton families the wonder of mathematics.

Best friends Philip Chan, a semi-retired Luton maths teacher, and Tray-Sean Ben Salmi, 13, from Romford, have written a new book ‘10 Seconds to Child Genius’ to help both parents and children improve their maths skills - and learn that it’s not a subject to be frightened of.

10 Seconds to Child Genius.

Philip, known as the ‘10 Seconds Maths Expert’ and Tray-Sean, who was top 20 in Channel 4’s Child Genius, are now taking their workshops across the UK - and the world!

Philip said: “At school, I used to be in the bottom three for maths - I’d go home and cry at night! But one of my most inspiring teachers said to me: “there’s no such thing as (asking) a stupid question’.

“I practised and I ended up going to Oxford. I began teaching in the 1970s and hope to share what I have learned.”

Tray-Sean said: “We wrote the book in four days and we hope parents come with their children to our workshops.

“Sometimes parents find it hard to help with homework, as schools now teach different techniques - we want to help them learn together.”

On January 6 and 13, the duo are holding maths sessions at Metro Bank, Brewery Walk, Romford from 12.30pm - 5.30pm. Call: 07903716123

>10secondstochildgenius@gmail.com