‘MEME Luton graffiti was just mean’

A dog walker was upset to see graffiti that poked fun at Luton on the town’s welcome sign.

Earlier this month, resident Thomas Jones was walking near the Junction 10a ‘Welcome to Luton’ board when he saw white paper letters saying ‘MEME’ had been attached to the sign.

Thomas said: “I was shocked and surprised when I saw this.

“I searched up the word ‘MEME’ and I believe it is indicating that Luton is a joke.

“If people do notice things like this it would be good to let people know.

“I have been living in Luton all my life and I love Luton. I want to ensure it is taken care of.

“I heard a lot of motorists beep their horns at it and that is how I initially spotted it.”

A Luton Borough Council spokeswoman told the Luton Herald&Post that the graffiti had now been cleared.