Memorial football match planned to honour young Luton Town fan

A football match to raise funds in memory of a young Luton Town fan is taking place in May.

Jacob Crawshaw, aged 19, died in a collision on the A14 in Northamptonshire on October 17 last year, just hours after watching the Hatters beat Millwall.

The match, at St Neots where Jacob lived with his parents, brother and sister, will raise funds for the Road Victims Trust. So far more than £900 has been donated.

It follows on from a fundraising campaign for Jacob's family last year organised by Luton Town fans.

Friends organising the fundraiser said: "Jacob had such a passion for life and always managed to do things with a spring in his step and smile on his face and could always be relied upon to bring happiness into the room when he entered it.

"His friends have arranged a memorial match to be played in Jacob’s memory so please take a look at the ‘Memorial Football Match' page for more details on that.

"Jacob was, and is, so very special to us and will never be forgotten.

Jacob Crawshaw was in the away end when the Hatters beat Millwall

"Jacob loved football, it was a real passion from an early age and not only did he watch it and play for Little Paxton, Priory, Eynesbury and St Neots but he also refereed for games.

"Jacob’s good friends have organised a match where they are all going to get together for a game in his memory which will raise funds for the Road Victims Trust who have been helping us during these difficult times."

The match will be held at St Neots Town FC on Saturday May 7 with a 4pm kick off.

Entrance will be £2 for adults and £1 for concessions and under 16s.

There will be a charity raffle and any donations would be gratefully received and can be donated via the form here jacobmemorial.org/memorial-football-match/