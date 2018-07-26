Memorial match for ‘top lad’ and Luton Town fan Brett

An 11-a-side memorial football match will be taking place to honour a Luton Town supporter who tragically died in his sleep.

Crawley Green FC player, Brett Beasey-Webb, was just 21 when he died unexpectedly in July 2016.

Brett (left) and Scott

Now, family and friends are determined to help others who have been affected by sudden cardiac death, raising money for the charity, CRY, Cardiac Risk in the Young, who aim to save lives and provide support, information and screening.

Brett’s parents, Alison Beasey and George Webb, said: “To commemorate the second year of our son Brett’s death, a group of his very good friends are organising a charity football match to once again raise funds and awareness for the same charity.

“Sadly, this group of friends have lost two young men with the same condition so it is especially poignant that they are so keen to raise money.”

Each week at least twelve young people in the UK die suddenly as a result of undiagnosed heart conditions, and one of Brett’s friends, Scott Barden, 23, explained why the cause means so much to them.

He said: “I first met Brett when we joined Crawley Green Football Club under 7s.He was the life and soul, the one who got everyone chatting.

“He was a friendly face, and football was his life; Brett would be at work all week and then go to football at the weekend. He was the one who organised all the trips - I think he’d be impressed with us for doing this!

“Saturday is going to be a great day, and I hope the money raised can help prevent someone else going through the same loss.”

The event takes place on Saturday, July 28, at 1.30pm at Crawley Green Social Club.The match will kick off at 3pm in Ashcroft High School Astro (across the road). There will be beers, a barbecue (weather dependent), a raffle, and a DJ.

Entry to the match is £5pp and children are free.If you have raffle donations, message Ian Morey on Facebook.

To donate:www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brettbeaseywebb-cry?fb_event=0a7345d&prompt_event=ae6e70f#