A man from Luton is one of two men charged with a number of offences relating to burglary and theft.

Connor Moriarty, 22, of New Bedford Road, Luton, was charged for four counts of burglary and four counts of theft of a motor vehicle. Liam Moriarty, 24, of no fixed abode, was charged for burglary and theft from a shop. Both were charged on Monday, July 16, they have been remanded in custody pending a court appearance on August 13.