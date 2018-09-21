Met Office issues yellow weather warnings as heavy rain and wind set to hit Luton

The Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings for Luton, as heavy downpours and strong winds are set to hit.

During Sunday there is the potential for a spell of strong winds and persistent heavy rain to affect southern Britain.

Weather

Although the exact timing and intensity of these weather systems remains uncertain, there is potential for strong winds to develop across the west early on Sunday, strengthening further as the weather system tracks eastwards.

If this occurs in parts of East Anglia and South East England, there may be some coastal impacts from large waves, particularly at times of high tide.

Winds should then ease from the west later on Sunday.

This yellow weather warning of wind is currently in place from 9am to 11.59 on Sunday (September 23) for London & South East England and South West England, alongside East Midlands, East of England, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire & Humber.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning of wind:

-There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

-There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or through falling trees and branches

-There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

-There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

-There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties