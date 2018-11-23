Mighty roar of Wembley fires dreams of Luton pupils thanks to Unleashing Potential

Luton school children were left awe-inspired by Wembley Stadium, as they enjoyed a special trip to London to reward their hard work.

On November 15, pupils from Chiltern Academy, Putteridge High School and Challney High School were lucky enouugh to witness England’s 3-0 win over the USA, thanks to Luton-based charity Unleashing Potential and the Football Association.

Amar Azam, project manager for Unleashing Potential, said: “We aim to develop these initiatives to recognise the hard work carried out by schoolchildren.

“Some of the children attending Wembley may not ordinarily have had the opportunity to do so.”

Daniel Pallett, a teacher of design, technology and engineering at Chiltern Academy, said: “It was great to not only see the game but also to talk tostudents about the stadium’s engineering marvel.

“Without being there, I doubt they could ever fully appreciate what goes into the design and construction of such an amazing building!”