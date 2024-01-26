Missing 82-year-old last seen in Higham ‘could be in Luton’
Kent Police have released an image of a missing man who was last seen in Higham, but could be in Luton.
The force is asking for help to find 82-year-old Anthony Brown who was last seen at Higham train station at around 4.15pm on Thursday, January 18. It is believed he could have boarded a train that terminated in Luton.
Mr Brown is described as white, 5ft 10ins and medium build with grey hair and grey/blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing grey trousers, brown shoes with white socks, a burgundy jumper and a long checked beige coat. He was also using a walking stick. Mr Brown has links to Gravesend, Woodley in Berkshire and Richmond, London.
Anyone with information is asked to call 999 quoting reference 21-1299 from Kent Police.