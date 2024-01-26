Missing Anthony. Picture: Kent Police

Kent Police have released an image of a missing man who was last seen in Higham, but could be in Luton.

The force is asking for help to find 82-year-old Anthony Brown who was last seen at Higham train station at around 4.15pm on Thursday, January 18. It is believed he could have boarded a train that terminated in Luton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Brown is described as white, 5ft 10ins and medium build with grey hair and grey/blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey trousers, brown shoes with white socks, a burgundy jumper and a long checked beige coat. He was also using a walking stick. Mr Brown has links to Gravesend, Woodley in Berkshire and Richmond, London.