Missing Ziaratgul. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police are appealing for the public’s help as they try to locate a missing man they believe could be in Luton.

Ziaratgul, 29, was reported missing on December 7 after last being seen at his home in Yorkshire. Now, police believe may be in the Luton area. He is described as around 5ft 6ins, medium build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.