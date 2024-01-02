Missing man last seen a month ago could be in Luton say police
Have you seen him?
Police are appealing for the public’s help as they try to locate a missing man they believe could be in Luton.
Ziaratgul, 29, was reported missing on December 7 after last being seen at his home in Yorkshire. Now, police believe may be in the Luton area. He is described as around 5ft 6ins, medium build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has seen Ziaratgul or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact us on 101 or report online, quoting reference MPL/2173/23.