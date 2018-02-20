Moggie Bella’s escapade is hard to swallow

A Luton vets surgery had a bit if a surprise when it x-rayed a pet moggie.

For young cat Bella had managed to swallow a pen.

MBTC Bella the cat

Her owners Jessica and Ayden, had rushed her to their vets, easipetcare in Laporte Way, Luton when she began to vomit.

Veterinary Surgeon, Olga, was staggered to find a very clear image of a pen on Bella’s X-ray. What was even more remarkable was that it had not pierced any of her internal organs.

The moggie was taken straight in for emergency surgery.

Olga explained, “We often find foreign bodies such as balls, toys and socks which dogs and cats have swallowed, but this is the first time we have found a pen.

“This is one lucky cat which has firmly used up one of her nine lives. I am pleased to say that she is making a full recovery and is back to her lovely, cheeky self!

She added: “We were of course curious to see if the pen still worked, and it did!”

Owner, Ayden said, “We are just so pleased that Bella has made a full recovery, it could have been really nasty and we still can’t believe that she did it.

“A huge thank you must go to the easipetcare team who were brilliant, the care throughout was outstanding, not only for Bella, but for us!”

All animals are capable of swallowing a foreign object and not all objects show up on an X-ray; thankfully in this case it was very clear.

The vets’ surgery advised owners to always be as vigilant as you can be and should your pet show signs of choking, vomiting, Diarrhoea, abdominal tenderness or pain, lack of appetite, or behavioural changes then veterinary help must be sought as soon as possible.