More police patrols on Luton streets after ‘terrifying’ incident

Police were called to Argyll Avenue, Luton, at around 11.40pm last night (3 July), following reports of a physical altercation in the street.

Four men were arrested at the scene.

DS Gary Hatton, investigating the incident, said: “This was a terrifying incident witnessed by a number of residents. We would like to reassure the community that officers are actively investigating this incident and will be patrolling the area.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area

"We would like to appeal to anyone who may have information to support our enquires, to get in touch and report it.”

If you witnessed this incident or have any details that could help officers, please call 101 or use the force’s online reporting centre and quote reference number 494 of 3 July.