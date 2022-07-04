More police patrols on Luton streets after ‘terrifying’ incident

Beds police have stepped up patrols in the town after an altercation between a group of men

By Lynn Hughes
Monday, 4th July 2022, 5:07 pm

Police were called to Argyll Avenue, Luton, at around 11.40pm last night (3 July), following reports of a physical altercation in the street.

Four men were arrested at the scene.

DS Gary Hatton, investigating the incident, said: “This was a terrifying incident witnessed by a number of residents. We would like to reassure the community that officers are actively investigating this incident and will be patrolling the area.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area

"We would like to appeal to anyone who may have information to support our enquires, to get in touch and report it.”

Read More

Read More
Part of Luton's Bury Park closed in police incident

If you witnessed this incident or have any details that could help officers, please call 101 or use the force’s online reporting centre and quote reference number 494 of 3 July.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.