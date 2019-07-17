Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Caddington

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a collision in Caddington this morning.

A black Honda Jazz and a red Yamaha motorcycle were involved in a collision on Watling Street, Caddington, near the Horse and Jockey pub, just before 8am this morning (Wednesday).

Police

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The road is currently closed in both directions while police investigate.

Sergeant Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are working to piece together what happened in this incident.

“If anyone saw the collision, witnessed either of these vehicles in the lead up to the incident, or has any other information which can help with our enquiries, please get in touch.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Cooper on 101 or visit the online reporting centre at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, quoting reference 69 of today (Wednesday).