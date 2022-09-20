Motorcyclist killed in collision at Eaton Green in Luton

A man in his 40s has died following a motorcycle collision in Luton.

At around 8am on Sunday (September 18) police were called to reports of a single vehicle collision in Eaton Green Road, Luton.

Emergency services attended, but despite their best efforts the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services at Eaton Green Road. PIC: Lester Jay

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Luke Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is an extremely sad incident in which a man has lost his life. While his family are being supported by specialist officers, we are keen to understand the circumstances of the collision.

“Therefore, it is vital that we speak to anyone who either witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it.

“If you were in the area between 7.30am and 8.00am and saw a red Honda motorcycle travelling towards Eaton Green Road or have any dashcam footage that may support our investigation, then please do get in touch.”