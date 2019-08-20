Motorists advised to avoid Junction 10 of the M1 southbound after accident

Motorists have been advised to avoid Junction 10 of the M1 southbound after an accident close to the roundabout.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called at around 1.30pm to reports of a four-vehicle collision on the exit slip road off Junction 10 of the M1. Emergency services attended and are treating those involved for injuries which are not thought to be serious.

Traffic

"Highways England are assisting with road closures and the recovery of the vehicles. Delays are likely in the area."

Highways England tweeted: "M1 J10 on the Southbound Carriageway, traffic has been stopped due to an accident.

"Our traffic officers are on scene. Please be aware of considerable delays and consider an alternative route."

The AA also posted: "One lane is blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A1081 Eastbound after M1 J10 (Luton Airport Spur Road). Lane two of two is blocked."