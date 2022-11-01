Police are asking motorists to avoid the A6 at Barton

It follows on from an earlier incident this morning (November 1) at Clophill.

A police statement on Twitter said: “The #A6 is currently closed southbound at #Barton whilst we deal with a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“We would advise motorists to find an alternative route.”

Police are also asking for anyone who may have any information regarding the collision to come forward.

They said: “Anyone with information can contact us on 101 quoting reference 166 of 1 November.”

The incident is near the Sharpenhoe Road roundabout with a knock on effect in the area as motorists seek alternative routes through Barton le Clay and Streatley.

Earlier in the day at around 9am, police had asked motorists to avoid the roundabout at Clophill after an incident forced the closure of the southbound carriageway.