Moving Luton vigil for New Zealand terror attack victims

A vigil was held in Luton town centre to honour the victims of the terror attack in New Zealand.

On Friday, March 15, 50 people died and dozens were left wounded after a gunmen targeted two mosques in Christchurch.

The ceremony at the Town Hall

To show solidarity, on Monday, Luton Council of Faiths held a vigil outside the town hall as the residents stood united.

Laura Church, interim chief executive at Luton Council said in a speech: “There can scarcely be a place on Earth further away from Luton than Christchurch, New Zealand.

“But on this day, we have gathered here because there is no location in the world more in our thoughts are our hearts at this moment in time.

“Today, we share our tears with the families and friends of those whose lives have been pointlessly taken.

“We feel their sadness and despair and we join with them in silence to quietly reflect on the brutal murder of so many innocent people.”

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a self-described “white supremacist”, has been charged with murder.

Laura concluded: “To those who commit such evil... we are united around the world and you will never defeat us.”