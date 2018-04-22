Mr Luton in bid to be crowned Mr British Isles

The current Mr Luton, Nathan Esson, has been selected to appear in the final of a national modelling competition.

Twenty-four-year-old Nathan has been picked to take part in the national final of the Mr British Isles 2018 model competition.

Nathan is a lead development specialist for Uproar Vision in Watford.

The judges looked through thousands of entries from men from across the UK before picking the finalists, who will compete for the title at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chester on Monday, May 28.

The main prize is £2,000, plus a modelling and promotional contract as well as many other great prizes.

The competition is open to men aged between 20 and 35 and is run with the modelling industry watchdog ALBA.

At the final, Nathan will take part in a catwalk show in front of the judges, with the winner being announced on the day.

Previous winners of events run by the organisers of Mr British Isles have gone on to be signed by top modelling agencies.